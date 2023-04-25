Harrogate Soroptomists welcome new president for 90th year

Pat Shore MBE was installed as the new President of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District at their recent AGM at the Crown Hotel.

Pat was a specialist nurse for complex patient care before she retired. A former President of the Yorkshire Region, Pat was the driving force in the Club to provide Christmas lights and the first Christmas Market in Harrogate. She received an MBE for services to the community, especially as Chair of Harrogate and Craven Citizens Advice Bureau. In her address to members, Pat spoke of the great honour the Club had bestowed upon her to lead them through their 90th anniversary year.

She outlined the work done by the Club over the previous nine decades with focus on Cancer, AIDS, International support for Education, Childline, Contact the Elderly, Dementia Forward, Toilet Twinning, Sharing Our Skills, Young Carers and Malawi to mention a few. She congratulated the Club which had started with 25 members in October 1933 and today was happily thriving with 44 members.

Outgoing President Val Hills handed over the Chain of Office to Pat after which Christine Anderson and Sheila Ince were installed as the President Elect and Vice President respectively.

Before a celebratory meal, Yorkshire President, Jane Glendenning, awarded long service certificates to Denise Hyatt (45 years) and to Rachel Richardson and Hilary Waddington (35 years).