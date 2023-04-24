K Govind – Medical Aesthetics, Launches New Clinic in Harrogate

K Govind Medical Aesthetics new clinic on Coronation Road in Harrogate.

The clinic will be officially open to the public on Friday 28 April 2023, and will offer a range of medical aesthetic treatments.

K Govind Medical Aesthetics is run by Katie Govind, a registered nurse with over 20 years of experience who has specialised in medical aesthetics for the past 6 years. Katie initially started her venture operating out of well known Steca No.6 in Harrogate. Due to the high demand for her services and her commitment to providing exceptional care to her clients, Katie has now moved to her own premises.

The new clinic features state-of-the-art equipment and is designed to provide clients with a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere. The clinic will offer a range of treatments including facial rejuvenation, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and medical skincare.

Katie Govind, the founder of K Govind Medical Aesthetics, said: I am thrilled to be opening our new clinic in Harrogate. Our mission is to help our clients look and feel their best, and we are committed to providing high-quality care in a safe and welcoming environment. We look forward to welcoming new and existing clients to our new clinic.

K Govind Medical Aesthetics is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of its clients. All treatments are carried out by experienced and qualified medical professionals, and the clinic follows strict health and safety protocols.

For more information about K Govind Medical Aesthetics and the treatments offered at the new clinic, visit their website at www.kgaesthetics.co.uk