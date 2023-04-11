Rory Hoy with a busy summer and a new release “Set Me 3” on You Funked Up Records

Multi-talented Rory is a Music Producer, DJ and Film Maker, based in Knaresborough. In his career, to-date, he has produced 8 critically acclaimed albums, numerous EP’s, Singles, Remixes and Collaborations with other artists worldwide on various worldwide labels.

Rory Hoy said:

I’m pretty booked up every weekend from the end of next month, so looking forward to a busy summer!

I am delighted to announce the release of my new single ’Set Me 3’ on You Funked Up Records.It’s an uptempo House anthem and we’ve already had BBC Introducing airplay last week thanks to Jericho Keys at BBC Radio York, as well as some amazing feedback in all my DJ Sets.