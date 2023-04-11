Rory Hoy with a busy summer and a new release “Set Me 3” on You Funked Up Records

Multi-talented Rory is a Music Producer, DJ and Film Maker, based in Knaresborough. In his career, to-date, he has produced 8 critically acclaimed albums, numerous EP’s, Singles, Remixes and Collaborations with other artists worldwide on various worldwide labels.
- Rory is due to appear at Deer Shed Festival for the 8th year running!
- His now legendary Silent Disco in the ‘In The Dock’ stage on Friday 28 July 2023. The set starts at 9:45pm,
- The ‘Deer Shed On Tour’ – that’s a series of special family-friendly afternoon shows, and Rory is appearing in Malton at the Milton Rooms on Sunday 14 May.
- Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard on Saturday 26 August doing the Raver Tots stage, which Rory says will be great fun!
Rory Hoy said:
I’m pretty booked up every weekend from the end of next month, so looking forward to a busy summer!
I am delighted to announce the release of my new single ’Set Me 3’ on You Funked Up Records.It’s an uptempo House anthem and we’ve already had BBC Introducing airplay last week thanks to Jericho Keys at BBC Radio York, as well as some amazing feedback in all my DJ Sets.
Spotify
iTunes
Beatport
https://www.beatport.com/release/set-me-3/4043199
Juno Download
https://www.junodownload.com/products/rory-hoy-set-me-3/6035337-02/