DalesBus summer season service restarts this weekend

The DalesBus summer season starts this weekend.

On both Easter Sunday 9 April and Bank Holiday Monday 10 April buses will run a Sunday service.

On Easter Saturday 8th April the Saturday DalesBus 74 will be running throughout the summer from York Rail Station (0835), Knaresborough Bus Station (0905) and Harrogate Bus Station (0925) to Ilkley, Bolton Abbey, Burnsall and Grassington.

The return service to York departs Grassington at 1700.

The popular Saturday DalesBus 59 service will continue to run between Harrogate, Blubberhouses, Bolton Bridge and Skipton – departing Harrogate at (0945, (1145), (1445) and (1645). Return services from Skipton leave at (1045), (1245), 1545), and (1745).

DalesBus 875 will restart for the summer on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday and this year has been extended to start from York every Sunday and Bank Holiday, leaving York Rail Station (0825), Seacroft Bus Station (0900) and Leeds City Bus Station (0920) via Horsforth to Ilkley (1015) and onwards to Grassington and Buckden before climbing up and over the hills into Wensleydale to Aysgarth, Bainbridge and Hawes. Return journey from Hawes departs at (1630).

And this year there will be an additional Sunday and Bank Holiday service – DalesBus 876 – running from York (0920), Leeds (1015), Otley and Ilkley (1110) to Grassington, with onward connections to Upper Wharfedale and Hawes.

​DalesBus services 59, 875 and 876 will normally be operated by double-decker buses offering splendid views of the Dales countryside and more space for passengers.

The national £2 single bus fare cap has been extended until the end of June 2023, so there has never been a better time to explore the Yorkshire Dales National Park by bus. All scheduled bus services are participating in the scheme every day of the week, as well as DalesBus services at weekends.

Full details of all DalesBus services, timetables and service updates can be found online at www.dalesandbowland.com.

For those requiring printed material, summer DalesBus timetable leaflets should be available from many tourist information centres, libraries, bus and rail stations shortly.

874 Service

74 Service