Harrogate Spring Flower Show – 20 to 23 April 2023

This majestic robe, created using a stunning array of flowers, will be the centrepiece of the show. For the staging day photocall only, the robe will be worn along with Newby Hall’s exquisite replicas of the St Edward’s Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and Sovereign’s Orb.

All of which were originally created for King Charles II in 1660 by Sir Robert Vyner, an ancestor of the Crompton family. And, for the duration of the show the robe will be displayed with floral replicas of these crown jewels.

Welcoming up to 50,000 visitors across the four days, Harrogate Spring Flower Shows is one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar and this year’s show promises to be even more special than ever before, with the regal theme adding a touch of grandeur to an already magnificent event.

Set in the Great Yorkshire Showground, the show takes place on 20 – 23 April 2023 and will feature favourites plant nurseries, stunning garden features, live theatre and Britain’s

biggest display of spring blooms.

The unique Floral Arts Pavilion will proudly host the largest exhibition by florists and flower arrangers in the country. Among the themes explored will be a celebration of unique British inventions, a contemporary floral interpretation of the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III, a tribute to the extraordinary work of the late designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, and an innovative ‘live’ competition throughout all four days of the event called ‘Weave a Magic Web’.

Visitors to the show will be treated to a packed programme of live talks and demos across four stages, featuring tips on growing your own produce and creating delicious dishes in the Gardener’s Kitchen. The Create! stage will include inspiring demonstrations from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley. The GROW! Live stage welcomes back BBC Radio York’s Martin Fish, plant expert Helen Bainbridge and North Yorkshire plantswoman Sarah Hopps to share their expert garden advice. Finally, there will be a range of experts and ambassadors from across the horticultural spectrum who will share their passion for gardens, nature and wellbeing on the Human Gardener stage.

The show will also offer a wealth of garden inspiration, with the Creative Borders competition showcasing innovative garden designs for compact spaces. In association with the Association of Professional Landscapers, this competition will see designers, plantspeople, and organisations from across the horticultural sector designing plant schemes inspired by three category titles – The New Gardener, Sun, Shade or Shelter and Town or Country.

Show Director Nick Smith said: As the first major event in the national gardening calendar, Harrogate Spring Flower Show is delighted to welcome the new growing season with a spectacular celebration of the very best in horticulture. This year’s show will feature a majestic, regal theme to commemorate the coronation of King Charles II. Knowing his passion for and love of nature and gardening, this feels like a very fitting tribute to our new monarch. But that’s not all, this year’s show will be a showcase of floral and garden creativity and spectacular plants as well as offering visitors an enticing programme of lives events and lots of brilliant exhibitors. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a fantastic show!

Prices: Adult *£25.00, Child (under 16 years) free, General Parking free. Tickets are available to purchase online at www.flowershow.org.uk

Harrogate Flower Shows are organised and run twice a year, in April and September, by the North of England Horticultural Society.

*A single £1 admin fee per order applies.