Harrogate 40 Hull Ionians 72

A highly entertaining game saw 18 tries scored as Hull Ionians ran out winners.

Harrogate was first off the mark when Ben Raubitschek scored in the 2nd minute, converted by Rory Macnab. Hull Ionians however responded with 2 quick tries from Ben Bell in the 5th minute and Alex Campbell in the 8th. Both were converted by Lewis Minikin.

Minikin then broke through in midfield for a try which he converted before Harrogate got back into the game with tries from Tom Baxter and Martin Dodds. With only the first being converted, Ionians held a slender 2 point lead before tries from Sam Pocklington, after a 35 metre run, and Joe Makin meant they led 31 – 19 at halftime.

Further Ionians tries followed in the second half from George Mewburn, Alfredo Celella and Pocklington again, with Minikin converting the first two.

Harrogate was next on the score sheet through Sam Fenn, converted by Raubitschek, before Celella and Alex Forth added unconverted scores for Ionians. With 6 minutes to go, Dodds got his second try for Harrogate with Raubitschek converting. Immediately Ionians scored again when Celella got his hat-trick, though the conversion was missed.

In a frantic ending, Chris Jackson got Harrogate’s 6th try, also converted by Raubitschek, before Josh Britton intercepted on halfway and ran unopposed for Ionians 12th try, which was converted as time ran out.

Teams

Harrogate: Macnab, Buckley, Rawlinson, Yates H, Yates W, Fox, Raubitschek, Percival, Maycock, Baxter, Fenn, Brady (c), Dodds, Walker H, Hill. Replacements: Jackson, Richmond, Jones, McDonald-Rodriguez, Olley.

Hull Ionians: Townend, Celella, Minikin, Bullough, Britton, Smith, Pocklington, Morton, Forth, Bell, Makin, Campbell, Powell, Sanderson (c), Mewburn. Replacements: Walker E, Thompson, Heelas, Burnhill, McDaniel

Referee: Tim Allatt (RFU)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

3 April 2023