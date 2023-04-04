Extension of £2 Transdev fare cap, until the end of June

Extra three months of cracking value travel will help families to enjoy holiday fun for less – plus discounts at leading visitor attractions with Transdev Treats

Harrogate’s leading bus operator, The Harrogate Bus Company, is looking forward to helping hundreds of cash-strapped families to enjoy an amazing day out this Easter, after the Government confirmed a three-month extension to the £2 fare cap until the end of June.

The initiative, promoted by the bus firm under its ‘Price Drop’ brand, means a single journey on all Transdev buses will remain at just £2 until 30 June, slashing 73 per cent off the cost of a journey on The 36 from Ripon and Harrogate to Leeds.

A Government investment of £75 million as part of its ‘Help for Households’ programme, launched in response to the cost of living crisis, is underpinning the extension of the £2 maximum fare across England.

For journeys on The Harrogate Bus Company’s routes and other Transdev buses wholly within West Yorkshire, the £2 fare cap is already in place and will remain so, with support from directly elected Mayor Tracy Brabin, through the Bus Service Improvement (BSIP) programme.

Customers making longer distance journeys across Transdev’s network can look forward to making the biggest savings this Easter and beyond, including on these popular one-way Yorkshire trips:

£13 off Leeds to Scarborough or Whitby by Coastliner, saving 87 per cent

£5.50 off Ripon to Leeds on The 36, saving 73 per cent

£3.40 off Harrogate to Bradford on FLYER A2, saving 63 per cent

£1.70 off Keighley to Skipton on Dalesway, saving 46 per cent.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: The £2 single fare has helped to generate double-digit percentage growth in customer numbers on some of our most popular routes, including on our flagship route, The 36 from Ripon and Harrogate to Leeds. We’ve seen particularly strong gains on our longer interurban routes where the savings are most significant. Our Transdev Treats vouchers are exclusively available free to our customers from the driver as they begin their journeys, giving even more opportunities to save money on admission and refreshments at popular venues. Examples include the beautiful Harewood House between Harrogate and Leeds, which is offering half price entry for those who travel by bus with us, and many more including castles and museums, cafes and tea rooms – plus discounts on open-top bus tours in York, all with a Transdev Treats voucher.

Transdev’s own customer surveys show the £2 fare cap is attracting cost-conscious motorists to leave their cars and use its buses. The results indicate a record 59 per cent of customers on some of its most popular routes have access to a car but are choosing to leave it at home and go by bus instead.

Buses Minister Richard Holden said: Bus travel should be accessible and affordable for everyone. We know people are struggling with rising costs, which is why we’re extending the £2 bus fare cap and continuing to put money back into passengers’ pockets. This will help to ensure people can get around easily, no matter where they live – connecting them with work, education and doctors’ appointments as well as friends and families – in turn, strengthening communities and growing local economies. Confederation of Passenger Transport Chief Executive Graham Vidler said: “The continuation of the £2 fare cap is a welcome boost for passengers, reminding people that buses are a stress-free, affordable and environment-friendly option. Alongside low fares, passengers need the Government to continue to invest in bus services to help maintain connectivity, no matter where you live.

The £2 fare cap extension is also being praised by tourism body VisitEngland. Director Andrew Stokes, said: “As we head towards the Easter break, this is welcome news, supporting people to take day trips and mini breaks by keeping travel costs down.”

The Harrogate Bus Company’s services will run to a Saturday schedule on Good Friday and a Sunday timetable on Easter Monday: details of all its routes and attractions, including illustrated guides to the sights and scenery to be enjoyed from its buses, are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk/harrogate.