Plumpton Rocks re-opens for the 2023 season

Plumpton Rocks is re-opening on the 1 April for the 2023 season.

After being closed for a number of years, it reopened in 2022 during late Summer/ Autumn.

There have been some changes, and they are now accepting card payment, as well as cash, plus there is now a toilet.

Now Card or Cash

Entry £5 per person (aged 16 and above)

Free parking on site

Toilet on site

Bus stops on Wetherby to Harrogate route, but they are unmarked bus stops near the Plumpton junction