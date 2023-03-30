Jones sets sights on five-in-a-row

Andrew Jones has been reselected by the local Conservative Party as its candidate for the Harrogate and Knaresborough seat at the next General Election.

This will be Mr Jones’s fifth time in a row putting his record before the electorate. In 2010 he wrested the seat from the Liberal Democrats in a close-run contest securing one of the biggest swings from the Liberal Democrats in the United Kingdom.

The winning streak continued in the 2015 and 2017 elections, and in 2019 secured a majority of nearly 10,000 votes – almost ten times his 2010 majority.

At a meeting of the Harrogate and Knaresborough Conservative Association’s executive committee last night, Mr Jones spoke to party activists and took questions before a secret ballot.

So far only two other candidates have been named. The Liberal Democrats have selected Tom Gordon, a councillor in Wakefield who works for the Member of Parliament for Shropshire North, and the Green Party have selected local resident Paul Ko-Ferrigno.