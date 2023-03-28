Police continue to appeal for information after man who died in A64/ York collision is named

Police investigating the fatal collision that happened on the A64/ York yesterday morning (Monday 27 March 2023) are now able to name the man who died.

He is George Sawyer, aged 18, from Farnley Tyas in West Yorkshire.

His family have issued the attached photograph.

To recap, the collision involved a black BMW that was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 01.20am that collided with George as he crossed the road.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to get in touch, along with anyone who has dashcam footage of either, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230054266, alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins steve.hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk