Next phase of ground clearance begins at Friarage

Ground clearance work to pave the way for the Friarage Hospital’s new surgical hub moves into its next phase this week.

Construction of the new hub will enable the Northallerton hospital to more than double the number of planned operations it carries out each year.

The work beginning this week includes the removal of any contaminated ground under the site of the old Mowbray building which has been demolished to make way for the new modern facility for patients.

The construction of the new surgical hub will see the hospital’s six ageing operating theatres replaced with six new main operating theatres, two minor operating theatres and a surgical admission and day hub.