18-year-old pedestrian dies after A64 collision near York

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a serious collision that occurred on the A64 in the early hours of this morning (Monday 27 March 2023).

The collision involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian. Sadly, the pedestrian, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene of the collision. The man’s family have been contacted about the tragic incident and are receiving support.

A black BMW was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 01.20am and struck a pedestrian. The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen the pedestrian, the black BMW or who has dashcam to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230054266, alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins steve.hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk

The A64 currently remains closed between the A659 (Tadcaster) and the A1237 (Askham Bryan) for collision investigation work and recovery.