Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre “The Skills Bridge” – Supported Internship Day

On Monday, 27 March 2023, Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre called “The Skills Bridge”, is celebrating Supported Internship Day

Coffee morning, open to all

10:30am to 12:30pm on 27 March 2023

Harrogate Chocolate Factory (next to the Odeon Cinema)

Harrogate Skills 4 Living provide supported internship programmes and supported employment programme for adults with Learning Disabilities and/or Autism who need some extra support when transitioning from education to find employment.

The coffee morning is from their own social enterprise café, the Chocolate Factory Café. They have invited many of their existing employers who work with them giving trainees work placements, or paid employment. Apart from raising awareness, the day is about them giving thanks to the employers for that support, and meeting potential new employers.

The Harrogate Chocolate Café

