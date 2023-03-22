Concert, Sunday 26 March 2023, at Bolton Priory

On Sunday 26 March 2023, Bolton Priory’s principal guest choir, Cantores Salicium, presents its spring concert, entitled ‘Contemplation’: music for Passiontide.

This year is the 400th anniversary of the death of one of the greatest of all English composers, William Byrd whose music is being celebrated around the country. In this concert are included three movements of his four-part Mass, and his wonderful setting of ‘Miserere Mei’.

The centrepiece of the programme is John Sanders’ “Reproaches”, written for Good Friday and demonstrating great dramatic phrases and harmonies, punctuated by simple chants. This is followed by a piece of rich and dark sonorities sung by tenors and basses, one of Victoria’s responsories.

There are also works by Britten, Victoria, Metcalf and Sheppard.

Musical Director Lindy Williams writes: We are delighted to include in the programme a work by contemporary American composer Joanne Metcalf, ‘Shining Light’, for sopranos and altos. This gentle yet dramatic piece has some discordant sounds which always resolve into calm. Also included is Britten’s ‘Hymn to the Virgin, a work normally associated with Christmas, but suitable for any time of year. It is Britten at his simplest and most effective, but also quietly dramatic, four solos voices alternating with the main choir in a mixture of Latin and English. With this reflective programme we hope to provide some stillness in what are rather troubles times.

The concert is at 4.00 p.m. in the Priory Church, Bolton Abbey.

Entry is free (Donations welcome).

Car parking free in village car park. Parking at the church for those less able to walk from the village. Disabled access.