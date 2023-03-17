Impressive new Student Leadership Team appointed at Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate Grammar School is delighted to announce the appointment of Tess Eastaugh and Zach Southworth as Head Students of the Student Leadership Team. Hannah Barclay, Sam Featherstone, Alice Lashua, Theo Levine, Adam Mir and Amy Robson have all been appointed as Deputies.

The school has a long tradition of providing leadership opportunities, which are highly regarded positions within the school community.

Director of Sixth Form, Ben Twitchin, explained the rigorous selection process for those who applied: Candidates wrote a letter of application and then recorded a short piece to camera, which was played to whole school for all students to cast their vote. Successful students then presented to the school’s Senate, and from the final eight students were interviewed to become part of our Student Leadership Team, with Tess and Zach as our Head Students and the other six as a key team of Deputies.

Tess Eastaugh, Head Student, said: Becoming Head Student of Harrogate Grammar School is a great honour, I will use this opportunity to give back to the incredible community that has helped me grow over the last five years.

The Head Students have a wide remit to represent over 2000 students, to chair the Senate and report back to the senior leaders in the school. The Deputies run the school council across the year groups. The whole team will support school events, whilst also promoting the recruitment of new students and meeting with other Head Students from across the Red Kite Learning Trust.