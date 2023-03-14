Daffodil Proms at the Royal Hall in Harrogate for Marie Curie

On Sunday evening (12 March 23) Harrogate was treated to the Daffodil Proms at the Royal Hall, raising money for Marie Curie.

The evening featured the Grimethorpe Colliery Brass Band, culminating in a LAst Night of the Proms sing-along of Rule Britannia and Jeruslaum.

Gemma Hewitt of Marie Curie said: I was thrilled with the Daffodil Proms event at the stunning Royal Hall. Huge thanks to all our incredible volunteers across North Yorkshire coming together to make the event happen. The night was so uplifting, with the Yorkshire charm of Grimethorpe Band it felt so joyful to hear everyone singing along together. We need more members for our Harrogate fundraising group, so please get in touch if you can help. This weekend 18 March we have our Harrogate Street collection and are still in need of volunteers to collect or one or two hours book yourself on www.mariecurie.org.uk/collect or email me gemma.hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk

Marie Curie have given their thanks for MC Nick Hancock and the lovely speakers Lorna and Patron Christine for helping get the messages out on the night. They are also thankful to all those that supported the event by attending on the night.

Marie Curie supports everyone in the UK through all aspects of dying, death and bereavement – and to fight for a world where everyone gets to lead the best life they can, right to the end.

