Yorkshire County Long Course swimming championships

Over three weekends through February Harrogate District Swimming Club competed against the rest of Yorkshire in the Long Course county championships, producing plenty of great swims, some near misses, brilliant PBs and even birthday cakes! Lois Child again dominated her age category, with a superb 11 Gold medals, but the overall performance of the girls showed the strength in depth the club have currently.

This is a remarkable achievement for not only the swimmers, but the whole club who are still juggling and recovering from The Covid years and the lack of income for the past 3 years. As such the club remains on the look out for sponsors to support the future of the club. With the ongoing lack of opportunity to hold our own Galas, which bring in our main source of income, until the Hydro re-opens we are urgently seeking more help to tide the club over. Anyone who would like to help is encouraged to contact the club via info@swimharrogate.org.uk

Overall results produced a total of 59 finals (top 10 finishes) for swimmers including, Scarlett Dean, Amelia Wright, Lois Child, Sophie Baker, Nell Carter, Florence Ladbury, Alfie Charlton, Lily Stansfield, Tallulah Elder, Marci Ghetu, Jess Reilly, Connie Milburn, Agatha Scott, Masha Aleksandrov & Sophie Murray, along with medals for:-

15 Gold medals

Lois Child (age 13) 100m backstroke, 200m IM, 100m butterfly , 400m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 400m IM, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke & 50m freestyle;

Nell Carter (14) 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke;

Scarlett Dean (12) 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke

5 Silver medals

Scarlett Dean (12) 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle;

Lily Stansfield (13) 200m butterfly , 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly

5 Bronze medals

Scarlett Dean (12) 200m IM;

Amelia Wright (13) 100m freestyle;

Sophie Baker (12) 200m backstroke;

Lily Stansfield (13) 50m freestyle;

Sophie Murray (17) 50m butterfly

Special mention to Daisy Ingle who finished eight the fastest 50m freestyle time for a 10year old (in the 10/11year old category) – the future is bright!

The event was rounded off with the team relays, with all the teams performing really well, and the atmosphere was rocking in Ponds Forge.

The girls 11/12 year old girls team of Scarlett, Tabby, Tallulah & Amaja made the final of the Medley relay, finishing in a commendable 8th.

The 13 and over Girls teams of Agatha, Connie, Jess and Sophie made the final in both the Medley & freestyle, finishing just outside the medals in both races (4th & 5th)

The 13/14 year old girls team of Nell, Lois, Lily & Amelia went one better and took home two silver medals from their Medley & Freestyle races

All round a fantastic effort against the bigger city clubs. Well Done everyone, and thanks as ever to all our coaches and volunteers as ever.