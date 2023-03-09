Rescheduled Daffodil Proms brings Grimethrope Colliery Band to Royal Hall Harrogate on 12th March

The world famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band will be appearing at a charity event in Royal Hall Harrgorate next month.

The Marie Curie Daffodil Proms has been rescheduled for March 12th, and aims to raise funds for the end of life charity’s essential frontline nursing and hospice care for people with any terminal illness.

Gemma Hewitt, Marie Curie Senior Community Fundraiser for North Yorkshire said: In 2019 we sold out the Royal Hall and raised over £20,000. We’d so love to do the same again. We truly believe that you will leave the Royal Hall with a smile on your face and with a warm heart knowing that your attendance will have helped Marie Curie raise a substantial amount of money, to support the rapidly increasing demand for their end-of-life nursing care and support services throughout our local area. We look forward to meeting you and your family on the night!

The event is being organised by Marie Curie volunteers from Harrogate and Ripon.

The event was paused during the pandemic, and then it was decided to postpone the event last year due to death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Treasurer of the volunteer group, Tracey D’Alessandro-Rixon, said: We are so excited to have Grimethorpe back in Harrogate. Last time the event was magical. We are just asking for everyone to buy tickets now please. Everyone will have a wonderful time at the Royal Hall. The concert will be of course our chance to sing God save the king and we welcome King Charles to the throne. Before his accession to the throne, King Charles was a Patron of Marie Curie. He has opened hospices and hosted many fundraising events for the charity, including joining people across the UK as part of our National Day of Reflection.

The event starts at 7pm and will feature classic Last Night of the Proms staples such as Royal Britannia and Jerusalem. Along an uplifting first half of Daffodil themed songs.

As well as providing nursing care for people overnight in their own homes, Marie Curie also helps thousands of people with all things related to terminal illness and bereavement through its free phone and webchat support line, as well as offering a wealth of information on its website.

Tickets start from £22, and can be booked from the Royal Hall website/ in person or on the phone https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/venues/royal-hall/ 01423 502116

The Harrogate Marie Curie Fundraising Team is also looking for more volunteers to help with their fundraising efforts. Anyone interested in joining the friendly and welcoming team can contact Gemma on gemm.hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk