Kimberley Hotel fire in Harrogate now confirmed as arson

A fire at the Kimberley Hotel, Kings Road, Harrogate was reported to the Force Control Room at 11.21pm Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Police and Fire attended, and the fire was extinguished at around 1.35am.

The incident has been confirmed as arson and a police investigation has been commenced.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who has any information which would assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the Force Control Room on 101, quoting reference 12230042171.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.