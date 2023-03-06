Video: Andrew Jones MP campaign for bathing water quality for the River Nidd

Spring and summer are the most crucial period for the application to designate the Lido on the River Nidd’s as bathing water. The campaign is being led by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones.

Mr Jones is asking residents and businesses to support the campaign. The main effort of the campaign will begin in May when the official bathing season commences. The application requires surveys of Lido users to be completed on at least 20 different days within the bathing season. These surveys will need to be done at peak times on weekends and bank holidays to highlight the number of people using the River Nidd at the Lido and why.

Mr Jones commented saying: I have already received emails from constituents showing their support for this campaign. It would be good to see members of the community come together to get this application across the line. Improving the River Nidd will benefit everyone who uses it whether that is anglers, swimmers, bathers, boaters or people who simply enjoy walking along the waterside. Anyone who is passionate about the environment and uses the River Nidd for recreation please volunteer to help with the survey work. You can contact my office on 01423 529614. Alternatively, you can email me at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk

The University of Leeds will be running a drop-in event on 14 March at the Centre on Gracious Street in Knaresborough. The event will run from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Staff and students from the University of Leeds will be there to present the work they are doing collecting data on the River Nidd.

Nidd Action Group will also be on hand to talk about the testing work they are doing to build a picture of the water quality up and down the river network in North Yorkshire.

Local MP Andrew Jones commented saying: I hope many residents come along and engage with the positive action that is taking place to improve the quality of our waterways. It would be great to see more people sign up to help with the survey work that will form part of the bathing water application for the River Nidd. One of my team will be there to discuss the bathing water application and how it ties in with the work of Nidd Action Group and the University of Leeds.

