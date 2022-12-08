Local MP raises Nidd water quality with Environment Minister

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones met Environmental Quality Minister, Rebecca Pow MP, this week to highlight his campaign to improve the River Nidd.

Mr Jones briefed Ms Pow about water quality issues in the Nidd and his proposal to designate the Lido in Knaresborough as an area of Bathing Water Quality. Andrew has already contacted local residents and businesses and secured the support of the owners of the Lido too.

Andrew commented: Next May is the critical time as that is when the evidence must be collected to make a Bathing Water Quality application to DEFRA. In between now and then I am ensuring that we have the maximum support possible lined up behind the application. I’ve spoken to residents and businesses, councillors, MPs in Commons debates and now directly to the minister. It feels like the campaign is gathering momentum and I am confident that we will be successful.

Following the meeting in the House of Commons Ms Pow added: It was very good to learn more about Andrew’s campaign and see the passion to improve water quality on the River Nidd. I was particularly pleased to see the depth of community interest and support. Improving water is a priority for the government, and we are actively encouraging communities to apply for bathing water status. There are so many elements to our work, but team working and local passion are at the heart of making progress. And that is what I saw in our meeting. I wish Andrew’s campaign well. The government will be playing its part as the first government ever to tackle water quality improvements. I look forward to hearing more progress as the campaign develops.

Achieving Bathing Water Quality status means that the Environment Agency have to produce a report on the designated area and a plan to improve water quality addressing the use of the Victorian-era Combined Storm Overflows in our sewers, rainwater run-off from agricultural land and drainage from housing estates.