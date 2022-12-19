Jones’s ducks race for water quality awareness

Knaresborough Cricket Club are continuing their tradition this year and will be running the New Year’s Day Duck Race on the River Nidd in Knaresborough. Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, who is campaigning to improve the water quality of the Nidd has entered five ducks into the competition to raise awareness of his campaign.

Mr Jones commented: I know many of the ducks are familiar with the course having raced it many times. However, I am hopeful that one of my flock might power through nonetheless.

The Duck Race will come at the beginning of a year when Mr Jones hopes, working alongside businesses and residents, to submit a successful bid to have the Nidd at the Lido designated as having Bathing Water Quality status. This should lead to increased monitoring and a plan for improving the water quality.

Andrew continued: Events like this prove how important waterways are to communities across the country and provide a further incentive to achieve Bathing Water Quality status. With hundreds of entrants I am pragmatic about my chances but if one of my ducks gets its beak across the line first I have pledged my winnings to the Canal and River Trust. They work with volunteers and communities across England and Wales to transform canals and rivers into spaces where local people want to spend time for recreation and relaxation.

Information about the race and how to enter can be found at: www.knaresboroughcricket.co.uk/#duck-race