The Harrogate Community Choir Festival will be held at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday 18th March. Six choirs from across the district will be performing together for the very first time.

The Stray Notes Choir is delighted to host the Harrogate Community Choir Festival as a celebration of singing, and the joy which comes from being part of a choir community.

The benefits of singing as part of a group are wide ranging and scientifically proven, including supporting mental and physical health and building community. From shower soloists to music reading experienced choristers and from rock to classical music, there is a warm welcome for everyone at a choir in Harrogate.

Originating from an idea put forward by Liz Linfoot, the Music Director at the Stray Notes, the Harrogate Community Choir Festival will feature six local community choirs, who will be show­casing some of their favourite songs in a variety of different styles.

The choirs performing are:

The Stray Notes

The Harrogate choir with a big heart. The Stray Notes sing an eclectic mix of rock anthems, current and classic pop, world music, show tunes and the occasional challenging choral piece. With two rehearsal days to choose from there is something for everyone.

Harrogate Male Voice Choir

Directed by Richard Kay of York and Leeds Male Voice Choirs, Harrogate Male Voice Choir is dedicated to raising money for local and national charities and providing meaningful and rewarding singing experiences for men across Harrogate.

Knot Another Choir

Directed by Craig Lees from The Leeds Conservatoire, this choir is based in Knaresborough and has members between the ages of 20 and 80 and sings pop, rock and gospel.

Love Pop Choir

A singing group for ladies who are passionate about pop. Laughter and a warm welcome at rehearsals make learning easy and fun.

Rock Choir

With over 32,000 members in 400 locations, Rock Choir Harrogate is part of a national group that’s been singing rock and pop hits since 2005.

The Skipton Choir

Anyone is welcome regardless of experience or ability, all that is needed is enthusiasm and a keenness to learn. Led by David Weale, the choir performs and rehearses in and around Skipton.

Each choir will perform a set of 4-5 songs and the evening will culminate in a final song with all the choirs and the audience singing together.

The Harrogate Community Choir Festival will be held at Harrogate Theatre at 7:00 pm on Saturday 18 March 2023. On the night, the choirs will be raising funds for Wellspring, this year’s chosen charity of The Stray Notes Choir.

Based in Knaresborough, Wellspring Therapy and Training provide affordable psychological support to people in distress and promote good mental health through training and education.

Tickets for the event are available from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk