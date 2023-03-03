Making memories along the Settle-Carlisle Railway

The Settle-Carlisle Railway Development Company has been working in collaboration with Dementia Forward to launch a new campaign to support people living with dementia, and their family and carers, to reminisce and enjoy a special journey along the world-famous Settle-Carlisle Railway.

The new initiative, Making Memories, gives a person living with dementia and their carer tickets for a trip along the iconic Settle Carlisle Railway, to create their own memories which they will be able to look back on. After the trip, they will be given a photobook to help them share their experience with friends and family.

The first of these Making Memories trips saw Wendy and Ernest (pictured) travel through the Eden Valley to Carlisle, to see Carlisle Cathedral, which they have a family connection with. The couple said “we thoroughly enjoyed the trip along the Settle-Carlisle railway, and getting to visit a place that meant so much to us and our families.

John Moorhouse, Chairman of the Development Company said: We are delighted to be working in partnership with Dementia Forward to provide people living with dementia in our communities a very special day out. The Settle to Carlisle Railway was created to provide a social purpose to our communities. With over a million passengers travelling on the line each year and we are proud to continue to deliver social benefits that support and recognise those most in need.

Debby Lennox, Community Liaison Manager at Dementia Forward said: The Settle-Carlisle is important to many of the local people we support and holds lots of happy memories, so we are grateful to the Rail Development Company and Northern Rail for giving our clients the opportunity to have a wonderful day out and to reminisce. The Making Memories initiative perfectly complements the work that is being done, in partnership with thred CIC and FOSCL, to ensure that the line is as accessible as possible to people living with dementia; so, they can access the towns they know and love, and explore new places, in confidence.

The Making Memories trips will run monthly and are part of the Settle-Carlisle Railway Accessibility Project, which aims to make the railway accessible to all. For more information, please visit www.settle-carlisle.co.uk If you or someone you support is affected by dementia, please call Dementia Forward’s Helpline on 03300 578592.