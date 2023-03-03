Appeal to locate Thomas Graham Fallon, with links to Knaresborough

Police have issued an appeal to find Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault.

Despite extensive police enquiries, Mr Fallon remains wanted.He has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.

Anyone who has seen Mr Fallon or knows where he is now any is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Please quote reference:12220099530