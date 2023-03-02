Foodie Favourite Set to Return to Ripley Castle on August Bank Holiday for ‘Big Family Feast’

Harrogate Food & Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle for its ‘summer edition’ on August 26th-28th, promising brand-new New “Interactive Tasting Sessions” and Cocktail Making Classes

Harrogate, UK – THE Harrogate Food & Drink Festival is back for its fourth year, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. From August 26th to 28th 2023, the festival will take over Chapel Flatts at Ripley Castle, offering visitors an unparalleled celebration of food, drink, and entertainment.

The festival has been a huge success over the past four years, attracting tens of thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment. This year’s event promises to be even more exciting, with new interactive tasting sessions featuring cheese, wine, whisky and beer, as well as cocktail making classes for those looking to expand their mixology skills.

In addition to these new experiences, the festival will feature live cooking demonstrations with Yorkshire Food Guide, a street food arena showcasing cuisines from around the world, independent bars, a full ale house, artisan markets, free kids activities, live entertainers, roaming comedy acts and a full schedule of live music across the weekend, including brand new tribute acts.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “We have had incredible support over the past four years, and we’re thrilled to be returning to this beautiful location for our fourth year on August bank holiday. Our team has been working hard to create an unforgettable experience for visitors, with new interactive tasting sessions and cocktail making classes that are sure to be a hit. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the festival and share our love of great food, drink, and entertainment.”

Nikki Orrell, Festival Team, added: These festivals are always fun. Lots of quality food and drink, entertainment, live music and some wacky roaming comedy thrown in for good measure. We’re excited to see what the fourth year of the festival will bring, and we’re sure visitors will have a fantastic time.

Tickets for the Harrogate Food & Drink Festival are available now, and early booking is advised to avoid disappointment. With so much to see and do, this year’s festival promises to be a highlight of the summer.

For more information about the festival, including ticket prices and booking details, visit the festival website at www.harrogatefoodfestival.com