Teenage boy has now died following incident on Claro road, Harrogate

A teenage boy has now died following the incident on Claro Road, Harrogate on Sunday 19 February 2023.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder on Monday 20 February and appeared in court on Tuesday 21 February. He was remanded in custody to appear again on 14 March 2023.

This follows an incident, 12.15am Sunday, 19 February 2023, when police were called to a residential property on Claro road in Harrogate.