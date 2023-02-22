Teenage boy has now died following incident on Claro road, Harrogate

A teenage boy has now died following the incident on Claro Road, Harrogate on Sunday 19 February 2023.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder on Monday 20 February and appeared in court on Tuesday 21 February. He was remanded in custody to appear again on 14 March 2023.
This follows an incident, 12.15am Sunday, 19 February 2023, when police were called to a residential property on Claro road in Harrogate.
Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, Head of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said:
North Yorkshire Police are, sadly, able to confirm that the teenage boy who was seriously injured in an incident at Claro Road, Harrogate, in the early hours of Sunday 19 February, died in hospital on the afternoon of Tuesday 21 February 2023.
I can now confirm that the enquiry has been declared a murder investigation. North Yorkshire Police will not, at this stage, be taking steps to name the victim, however, our thoughts are very much with his family and friends.
A large enquiry team has been formed to progress the investigation, this includes specialist officers who will offer support to the victim’s family.