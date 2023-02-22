Presenter and author ‘Live a wilder life’ tour comes to Harrogate

Live a wilder life! Take more risks! That’s the advice from TV presenter and author Simon Reeve as he prepares to take audiences To The Ends Of The Earth with his new UK theatre tour – which heads to Harrogate in the autumn.

Best known for his travel documentaries which combine current affairs, history, wildlife, culture and conservation, Simon will bring his new live tour SIMON REEVE – TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH to the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Friday, November 24.

Speaking about the new tour, Simon said: I’ve been incredibly lucky to travel to some of the most beautiful and remote regions of the world. But something I’ve learned during recent years is that we can also find magnificent journeys and adventures closer to home. We all need to be a bit more wild, and get out into nature, for our hearts, our heads, our wellbeing and our memories. I really hope the stories and advice I share on this tour will inspire people to get out of their comfort zone and have memorable experiences and adventures, wherever they are. I loved appearing on stage during my last tour and now I can’t wait to journey across the country once again with new tales, new stories, new suggestions and advice, on my new tour.

Simon has been hailed as ‘British television’s most adventurous traveller’. His travels have taken him to more than 130 countries, across jungles, deserts, mountains and oceans, and to some of the most beautiful, dangerous and remote regions of the world.

After starting out as a newspaper post-boy Simon went on to become an investigative journalist, then an author and highly-regarded broadcaster. He has made multiple award-winning TV series, exploring destinations such as North America, South America, most recently, and also Russia, The Indian Ocean, the Equator, Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn and Australia.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday 24 February 2023

https://www.ents24.com/uk/tour-dates/simon-reeve