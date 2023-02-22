Harrogate Town AFC Elite Football Academy

Harrogate Town AFC have announced a new partnership with Ackworth School to deliver their Elite Football Academy from September 2023.

Students enrolling in the academy will benefit from high levels of contact time per week with Ackworth’s school-based UEFA licence qualified Director of Football. This will comprise of regular individual and group skills coaching sessions, regular football matches for both the Academy, and supervised strength and conditioning training.

In addition to the Academy’s home being at a brand-new 3G pitch ten minutes from the school, students will have access to five full-sized pitches, a multi-use games pitch and an indoor training area. Students enrolled in the football academy can also take full advantage of the heated indoor swimming pool and our purpose-built fitness suite.

Head, Anton Maree said: I am struck by the professionalism demonstrated at every level by Harrogate Town and their staff. The benefit of being able to tap into that professionalism can only be an advantage to our school and our students. I look forward to a lengthy association with HTAFC and am delighted with the opportunity that it brings to our school and to all footballers within our local community.

Simon Weaver, said: I am delighted that our football club has entered into partnership with Ackworth School. I am immensely proud of the association with my former school. Anton Maree is a great leader and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my meetings with him. We are passionate about developing student athletes at the school. The school has strong values and so do we as a football club and that is why we have faith in each other to produce a successful joint venture that gives pupils every opportunity to develop, enjoy and succeed.

Many players will choose to join the Academy alongside their Sixth Form studies. Two study routes are available: traditional A-Levels, or the BTEC Extended National Diploma in Sport (equivalent to three A-Levels) for those wanting a more vocational education. Those pupils joining the Academy in years below the Sixth Form must take the required academic course appropriate to their age and ability and involve themselves in the school’s co-curricular programme.

For more information about joining Ackworth School and the Football Academy, please visit www.ackworthschool.com/sports/football-academy/ or contact us on admissions@ackworthschool.com