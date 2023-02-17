Woman robbed and sexually assaulted in the Bogs Lane area of Harrogate

It happened at around 8.30pm on the night of Wednesday 15 February when the victim was approached by a man on a lane near to the tennis field who stole her jacket and mobile phone and sexually assaulted her.

The victim sustained facial injuries during the incident and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

The suspect is described as tall and was wearing dark-coloured clothing including black jogging trousers, a black puffa jacket, brown boots and had a large ring on his finger. Following the assault he ran off in the direction of Starbeck High Street.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries, including CCTV and house-to-house enquiries. As part of their investigation, they are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious people or activity to contact them.

They are also asking anyone who lives in Bogs Lane, Allotment Gardens, Hillbank View or the approaches to Bogs Lane who has doorbell or private CCTV cameras that may have captured the suspect or the incident on camera, to contact them if they have not already spoken to the police.