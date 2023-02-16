Dates Announced for Return of Harrogate Food & Drink Festival with “New Interactive Tasting Experiences”

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to The Stray on June 24th-25th, promising brand-new “interactive tasting experiences” and a weekend full of live entertainment.

Attendees soak up the sun on The Stray in 2022. Credit: Stephen Midgely Breakpoint Media.

ORGANISERS promise a brand-new line up of ‘interactive tasting sessions’ from local experts, including Cheese, Wine, Whisky & Chocolate tasting.

“Having grown up in the area, we’re thrilled to be returning to the beautiful location on The Stray. We enjoy adding to the event experience each year. For 2023, we’ll be hosting tasting sessions with local experts, as well as more hands-on Cocktail making sessions.” – Michael Johnston, Festival Director.

As well as the new additions, attendees can expect a Live Music stage, a Cookery Theatre with Leeds Cookery School, a Live Entertainers Stage, Kids Activities & Roaming Comedy.

“Last year we had giant chefs riding giant bicycles… it was hilarious! They’ll be back, but this year we’ll be adding some tribute acts at the end of each day for a good knee’s up!” – Nikki Orrell, Festival Team.

As well as keeping attendees entertained, the festival has become a highlight in the calendar for foodies across the region. In the street food arena, you can expect to get your hands everything from Yorkshire Pudding Wraps to Aromatic Malaysian Curries.

Organisers promise an expanded artisan markets, boasting hundreds of independent producers and creators from across the north, offering everything from hot chilli sauces to freshly baked cakes & blondies.

Attendees can expect to whet their whistle with everything from freshly shaken Martini’s to New Zealand Wine & Caribbean Cocktails. For beer lovers, there will be a full Ale House in place in collaboration with North Brew Co.

Organisers also highlight an ‘enhanced customer experience’ at the festival, ‘investing heavily’ in infrastructure to speed up payment processing times and minimising queues.

“We’re upping our game this year. There will be plenty of exciting new additions to the event, but also many behind the scenes changes to improve customer experience. This festival is a place for people of all ages to meet up and enjoy a day out together, that’s why it has such a unique atmosphere. Our aim is keep building on this.” – Michael Johnston, Festival Director.

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for Harrogate-based charity ‘Mind in Harrogate’, having raised over £68,000 over the past years for mental health charities.

Thousands are expected to attend Harrogate Food & Drink Festival on the The Stray on June 24th-25th.

Tickets and Info are available at www.harrogatefoodfestival.com