Fees waived for street parties to mark the King’s Coronation

North Yorkshire County Council have said that they will not charge a fee for street parties for the coronation in May – Saturday, 6 May , to Monday, 8 May, which will apply to residential streets.

Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

It is the first coronation of a monarch in the UK since the late Queen’s ceremony was staged on 2 June 2023, 1953.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: The coronation of King Charles III will be a momentous event in history, and we recognise that communities across North Yorkshire will want to plan their own celebrations. Street parties are always a popular way for people to get together, whether that’s for games or a Royal lunch. By waiving the fees, we hope many residents will apply to ensure they have a safe open space to use.

Anybody wishing to host a street party must apply before March 10. For more information and to apply, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/streetparties