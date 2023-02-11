Rory Hoy – New House Single

Rory Hoy is a music producer/DJ, author and filmmaker. He has released 8 albums on various worldwide labels and hundreds of singles, EPs, remixes and collaborations.

He has DJ’d at many major festivals in the UK including Leeds Festival, Tour de France and Deer Shed Festival. He’s supported Craig Charles on his Funk & Soul tours, and Craig plays his tracks regularly on his BBC6 Music Shows. With appearances on British and American TV, Radio and Press a number of times and, has seen praise from artists such as Paul McCartney, Fatboy Slim, Craig Charles and others.

His tracks have been used as syncs for the likes of Disney, Google, Sony BET TV, ITV, Costco, Buzzfeed Yellow, Google, FOX TV, Audi, Netflix and Apple TV +.

He has two successful books published – ’The Little Big Beat Book’ and ’The Beatles – Acting Naturally’ with a third book coming out this year.

This tune is a tribute to the 1990’s/2000’s French Touch/Studio 54 sound such as Daft Punk, Cassius, Bob Sinclair, early David Guetta.

Rory said: I am delighted to announce the release of my new single ‘Ur Body’. To be honest, I’m a bit of a workaholic and I always have ideas for tracks going through my head, so I had a single out last month, this one this month, and another coming out next month, all slightly different, and with different record labels. I really enjoyed this one, as I think it has an immediate impact, and we’ve had some great feedback from other DJ’s and when I’ve played it out live, people have loved it! It’s a really fun, bouncy funk house banger, with very catchy vocals, filtered disco loops – somewhere halfway between French Touch and Studio 54. Don’t sleep on this one, as you once you start dancing to this – you won’t stop!

Initial feedback has been amazing, and it’s set to rock all the clubs and festivals this year big time.

He was the winner of the Yorkshire Young Achiever of the Year Award, hosted by ITV, in the Arts category, which he won alongside actor Mikey North from Coronation Street. He won a Film 4 Youth Award, presented by film director Guy Ritchie and he was nominated for a Royal Television Society Award.