Harrogate 43 Blaydon 0 Saturday

In an enterprising game of rugby, Harrogate won the battle of the basement clubs to kick start their drive to remain in the National League 2 North. (4 February 2023)

From the off, Dowell and Cooney made breaks but Blaydon unfortunately turned the ball over, resulting in Ben Raubitschek scoring Harrogate’s first try in the 2nd minute. Rory Macnab converted.

Both sides then had periods of pressure, but strong defence meant there were no further scores. However, with nearly half an hour gone, Gate’s forward pressure enabled then to move the ball left for Macnab to score.

Gate continued to press and ran the ball again before Sam Fox cross kicked. Blaydon could not collect and Raubitschek pounced to touch down for his second try. With neither score being converted, Harrogate led 17 – 0 at the break.

Blaydon came out energised in the second half and attacked, but were kept out by well organised defence. Harrogate then ran the ball at every opportunity. In the 56th minute, the bonus point was secured when Will Yates went over for his first try, converted by Macnab. From the resulting re-start, Harrogate immediately moved the ball left culminating in Yates scoring another converted try.

Five minutes later, Harrison Walker on debut made a break in midfield. The ball was spun left and Will Yates completed his try hat-trick.

To their credit, Blaydon did not give up, and looked for a consolation score. However, the ball was lost on halfway, enabling Gate to kick through for Charles Buckley to score his first try for the Club. Macnab converted as time ran out to give Harrogate a much needed 43 – 0 win.

Teams

Harrogate: Macnab, Raubitschek, Rawlinson, Troup, Yates, Fox, Olley, Elsayed, Maycock, Baxter, Simmonds, Brady (capt), Dodds M, Hill, Spencer-Jones. Replacements: Jackson, Ridgway, Walker, Buckley, Scrase.

Blaydon: Horsfall, Sommersall, Cooney (capt), Thompson, Hindle, Dowell, Clarkson, Fearn, Sanderson, Dodds A, Phillips, Turnbull, Wright, Appleby, Clarke. Replacements: Rewcastle, Siddle, Leggetter, Varley, Richardson.

Referee: Peter Connor (RFU)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

5 February 2023