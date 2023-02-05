Carlisle United 0 – 1 Harrogate Town AFC

An own goal from Paul Huntington was the difference as Simon Weaver and his Town side were victorious in this afternoon’s match against Paul Simpson’s Carlisle United.

The victory sees United’s unbeaten run halted just days after they ran out worthy winners in their 5-1 victory over Barrow in midweek.

Five alterations to the Town line-up saw captain Josh Falkingham among those to return to the starting 11. However, deadline day acquisitions Levi Sutton and Kazeem Olaigbe had to settle for a place on the bench.

The match began with the home side looking to build on their recent good form. Midfielder Owen Moxon unleashed a shot from the edge of the box but it was straight down the throat of Pete Jameson.

However, Town soon found a foothold in the match and both sides began to battle for dominance.

Eleven minutes passed before Town would register their first opportunity of the match. A fantastic switch of play buy Josh Falkingham gave Jack Muldoon space to pick out Alex Pattison. However, his shot from the edge of the box was deflected and eventually cleared by the Carlisle defence.

Minutes later the Town back-four was called into action. A loose ball was picked up by Kristian Dennis who looked to find Kymani Gordon. However, Tom Eastman rose highest to clear for a corner which came to nothing.

The Town defence was again tested as Gordon looked to work a shooting opportunity after finding a half yard of space but a last ditch block from Matty Foulds intercepted the ball before it could be diverted goalward.

Midway through the first half, winger Jordan Gibson saw his driven shot from the edge of the box blocked by a resolute Town defence which refused to be beaten.

Around the half hour mark was to be the latest of the action as both sides would come close to breaking the deadlock. Town full-back Kayne Ramsay’s shot from the edge of the area whistled well past the post.

A corner routine worked by the home side freed Dennis as his front post run paid off. However, his glancing header was narrowly over.

Winger Jack Muldoon was forced off just five minutes before the interval with a back injury. He was replaced by Sam Folarin who was one of the five players dropped from last week’s defeat to Sutton.

The final opportunity of the half fell for Matty Foulds as his free-kick from around 35 yards evaded everyone and hit the outside of the post and spun out for a goal kick.

As the second half got underway, the Carlisle attackers found it harder to breach the Town defence. On 49 minutes Gordon was restricted to a shot from 30 yards which was right at Pete Jameson in the Town net.

10 minutes later, Owen Moxon attempted to fire a shot from 25 yards. However, midfielder Matty Daly managed to get his body in front of it and divert the ball wide for a corner which Town would clear.

As the half reached the midway point, Town broke forward with pace as Daly latched on to a loose ball in the Carlisle area. However, the midfielder was unable to get a shot off as he squared the ball to Grant but his effort was blocked for a corner.

With 13 minutes remaining on the clock, Foulds became the first Town player to enter the book as he brought a Carlisle counter attack to an end midway through the Town half.

Kayne Ramsay was the second Town player to be forced off through injury to his face.

Moments later, substitute Omari Patrick found himself 1 v 1 with Jameson. However, Town’s number 21 did well to parry his shot wide.

The only goal of the match came with eight minutes left to play. A back pass from Paul Huntington found it’s way into the back of the his own net with the goalkeeper unable to re-adjust in time.

With four minutes of added time to be played, the home side tried desperately for an equaliser. Devitt’s late free-kick forced Jameson into action as he diverted the effort to safety.

Carlisle: Holy, Armer, Moxon, Feeney (C), Huntington, Gibson, Guy, Dennis (Garner, 62), Mellish, Barclay, Gordon (Patrick, 71)

Subs not used: Kelly, Whelan, Devitt, Robinson, McCalmont

Booked: Mellish (57), Gibson (86)

Town: Jameson, Falkingham, Grant (Angus, 90+2), O’Connor, Pattison, Muldoon (Folarin, 39), Ramsay (Burrell, 90+2), Daly (Sutton, 79), Armstrong, Foulds, Eastman

Subs not used: Oxley, Thomson, Olaigbe

Goals: Huntington OG (82)

Booked: Foulds (77)

Attendance: 6422 (123 away)

Referee: Robert Lewis