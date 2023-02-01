Drivers advised to allow more time for travel as A1M in West Yorkshire remains closed following collision

Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised that the A1M between junctions 41 (Holmfield) and 42 (Selby Fork) is expected to remain closed in both directions throughout this morning following a collision earlier today (1 February).

An HGV collided with the central reservation at around 7.40am, coming to rest on its side across both carriageways. National Highways and emergency services remain at the scene.

Traffic caught up within the northbound closure is now being turned around.

There are currently delays of around 25 minutes on the northbound carriageway. While the closures are in place, drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible, allow extra time for their journey and follow diversions in place this morning.

Southbound traffic is being directed from the A1M on to the M1 before continuing to travel southbound on the M1 to M62 (Lofthouse). They are then advised to exit the M1 at junction 42 on to the M62 eastbound, continuing in this direction before on the M62 and rejoining the A1M. Drivers travelling northbound are advised to follow the same diversion, in reverse.