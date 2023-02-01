Accessibility awareness survey launched for Settle-Carlisle Railway

The Settle-Carlisle Railway Development Company has been working with Dementia Forward, Friends of the Settle-Carlisle Line and thred to create a survey to understand the access requirements of our communities, which launches today (1st February 2023).

Part of an ongoing project to become Dementia Aware, staff from the Settle-Carlisle Railway Development Company and volunteers from the Friends of the Settle-Carlisle Line, local groups and businesses have been taking part in training sessions to learn more about dementia. Following this, a survey is now launching, with a wider scope of accessibility needs for people with visible and invisible disabilities, including autism, dementia, anxiety and other mental health conditions, carers, friends and family members.

Katie Chesworth, Projects Manager at The Settle-Carlisle Railway Development Company: We are really proud to be working to improve our understanding of accessibility needs of passengers who travel along the Settle Carlisle Railway” “We are always looking for ways to connect more with our communities along the line, improve the social value of our community projects and work with groups to grow confidence when travelling by rail.” Public transport can be essential for those living with dementia, but the condition can cause extra anxiety about everyday travel issues” says Allison Cosgrove, chair of the Friends of the Settle Carlisle line (FoSCL). “FOSCL is pleased to work with Dementia Forward so we are able to understand how better to support those in our community and encourage them to use the railway.

‘With over 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, it is essential that we increase understanding in communities and provide support so that people can continue to use public transport, access the places they enjoy and live the lives they want. It’s fantastic that the Development Company are gathering the views of people affected by dementia, and we hope that this survey reaches as many people as possible, so we can really make a difference” Debby Lennox, Community Liaison Manager, Dementia Forward.

You can access the survey online at https://app.impactreporting.co.uk/pwa/r8JVn8 and is also available on the Settle-Carlisle Railway website, www.settle-carlisle.co.uk, and social media.