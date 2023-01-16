Sedgley Park 39 Harrogate 7

Saturday 14 January 2023

Sedgley Park Tigers kicked off with the wind in their favour and immediately put Harrogate under pressure. However, strong defence kept them at bay.

In the 6th minute, Tigers kicked through from a scrum on halfway. Harrogate nonetheless won the chase to the touchdown to prevent a score. Tigers attacked again from the ensuing 5 metre scrum, but Harrogate still held firm and their line remained intact.

Both sides looked to run the ball, though the first score did not come until the 19th minute when Nonleh broke through for a try for Tigers. This was converted by Glasse, who kicked a penalty in the 25th minute when Harrogate infringed in the middle of the pitch on their own 22.

This was quickly followed by their 2nd try. Harrison broke from Gate’s 10 metre line to score under the posts, converted by Glasse.

Harrogate were reduced to 14 men in the 31st minute when Rupert Scrase became the first of 3 yellow cards. From the resulting scrum, Tigers moved the ball right and Harrison finished off the move with a try in the corner.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Gate’s fighting spirit and resolve came to the fore. Finishing the half on the attack, a forward drive saw Chris Jackson go over for a try that Rory Macnab converted.

In the second half, Tigers continued to run the ball at Gate. Their reward came in the 53rd minute when Maher went over for their bonus point try.

Gate continued to defend strongly, but conceded too many penalties, with Sam Brady receiving the 2nd yellow card. Tigers immediately scored their fifth try through Bedlow following that offence.

As the game drew to a close, both sides received yellow cards. Harrogate were temporarily reduced to 13 when Henry Derbyshire was sin-binned, with Opoku-Fordjour receiving Tigers’ card.

Tigers’ scored again in the 76th minute when Andrew Riley went over for a try, converted by Collins to make the final score 39 – 7.

Next week is a vital game when Harrogate entertains Huddersfield at Rudding Lane, kick off at 2pm.

Teams

Sedgley Park: A Riley, Henderson, Bedlow, M Riley (capt), Harrison, Glasse, Tansey, Blanchard, Maher, Nonleh, Crowe, James, Bordill, Bentley, Goodman. Replacements: Chilvers, Opoku-Fordjour, Birtwell, Collins, Ailes.

Harrogate: Rawlinson, Bainbridge Scrase, Fox, Yates, Macnab, Olley, Elsayed, Maycock, Baxter, Dodds, Brady (capt), Jackson, Hill, Spencer-Jones. Replacements: Derbyshire, Peace, Simmonds, Walsh, Steene.

Referee: Gavin Jones (RFU)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

15 January 2023