Burglary at Knaresborough new-build housing estate

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following high-value burglaries at a new build housing estate at Knaresborough.

Two properties on Lapwing Crescent were in the process of being completed when they were broken into between 18 and 19 December 2022.

The stolen items include:

washing machine

dishwasher

oven

cooker hood

10 downlights

12 kitchen handles

12 kitchen plinth lights

two kitchen taps

two showers

As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are appealing for information about suspicious individuals or vehicles at around the time of the burglaries.

Also, if anyone has been offered such items for sale since 19 December.

If you can help, please email Jacob.higgins@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jacob Higgins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220223539 when providing details.