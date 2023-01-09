Entry Forms for 2023 Bed Race Now Available

Teams ready to compete in the next Great Knaresborough Bed Race can now enter the 2023 event. Entry forms have been available on the event website, www.bedrace.co.uk, since the start of January.

Completed forms need to be returned to the event organisers, the Knaresborough Lions, before the end of February. All relevant details are on the forms, said the Lions’ Bed Race chairman Martin Brock.

The theme for this year’s Bed Race is ‘That’s Entertainment’ and the race will be staged on Saturday 10 June 2023.

Bed Race chairman Martin Brock said: As usual, the maximum number of teams that can run is 90. If the number of entries exceeds this then a public lottery will be held in March. Good news for teams is that this year’s entry fee has been held at the same level as last year – £200 per adult team and £100 for junior teams.

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race has been staged since 1966 with the Knaresborough Lions taking over the organisation of the event in 1993. Previous organisers, the local Roundtable, folded during the 1990s.

More information on Knaresborough Lions Club is available on www.knaresboroughlions.org