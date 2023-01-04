A1 driver with estimated £100k in car is charged now charged

A 30-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested yesterday (Tuesday 3 January 2023) on suspicion of failing to stop for police on the A1.

The suspect involved has been charged with

Failing to stop after a road accident

Proceeds of crime – money laundering

Possession of criminal property

Failing to stop when required by a constable

Dangerous driving

Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Driving without third party insurance

At around 1.50pm on Tuesday 3 January police received a call into the Force Control Room from a member of the public reporting a car being driven erratically southbound, near to Scotch Corner. The witness stated that the car had been weaving in and out of traffic and undertaking vehicles, while the driver appeared to be on the phone.

Concerned for motorists safety, traffic officers located the vehicle which was now near to Dishforth and followed it toward Boroughbridge. As they approached Wetherby Services, units got in front of the suspect vehicle and directed the driver to leave the carriageway, into the service station.

As they got nearer to the services, the suspect vehicle made off and drove at speed through the service station car park towards the hotel at the back of the site, colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle on its way through.

The driver then abandoned the car and attempted to make off through neighbouring fields.

Officers pursued on foot and within four minutes of running from the car, the suspect had been located by officers with the support of a police dog. He was arrested for failing to stop when instructed and handcuffed.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a substantial amount of cash estimated to be around £100,000 and two large tubs of plant food. The driver also failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cocaine.

He was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving and also on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than accordance with a licence, failing to stop after a road traffic accident, money laundering, theft of a motor vehicle and for driving without insurance.

He currently remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Ref 12230001386.