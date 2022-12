Festive season bin collection changes

Harrogate Borough Council have made some minor changes to waste and recycling collection days this festive period.

This year, there will only be changes the week commencing Monday 26 December…

Monday 26 December will be collected Tuesday 27 December

Tuesday 27 December will be collected Wednesday 28 December

Wednesday 28 December will be collected Thursday 29 December

Thursday 29 December will be collected Friday 30 December

Friday 30 December will be collected Saturday 31 December

Collections will return to normal on Monday 2 January 23. Anyone who is unsure can check on the In My Area section of the borough council’s website at https://secure.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea.