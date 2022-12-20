Harrogate Town AFC upcoming fixture information

With the last two Harrogate Town AFC fixtures being postponed due to the cold weather, their next fixture is on Boxing Day:

Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town

Saturday 26th December, 2022

The EnviroVent Stadium

Kick-off 3pm

SkyBet League Two

Kick-off is the usual 3pm, with tickets on general sale online and in-store up until midnight on Friday only.

There will be no further general sale tickets either online, in-store or on the day after this point.

On the 24th, 25th and 26th of December tickets will only be available to anyone eligible within the Priority Window. Those eligible can purchase tickets online at any point during those three days.

Those who are eligible for priority include:

Season Ticket Holders

Flexi Ticket Members

Half Season Ticket Holders

Fans who have attended three or more games this season

On the day of the match those eligible can purchase tickets by calling 01423 210600​ from 9AM – 12PM.

If you have any questions regarding tickets for this match, please contact tickets@harrogatetownafc.com.