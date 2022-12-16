Celebrating the success of ‘remarkable’ GCSE year group

An evening of celebration has been held at Rossett School to mark the achievements of students in last summer’s Year 11 exams.

The annual Presentation Evening offers the chance for students now in Year 12 to join with their teachers, parents and carers to reflect on their hard work and success during their GCSEs and BTECs.

The event features the presentation of subject awards and special trophies for outstanding academic performance in individual subjects. Accolades are also given for exceptional achievement in academic progress, citizenship, core values, and contribution to the life of the school.

All this year’s students were praised for their individual success stories in spite of the impact of Covid throughout their studies.

Deputy headteacher Pete Saunders said: This year group have been remarkable in their resilience and commitment through some very challenging times. We are extremely proud of them and delighted to see them get the well-deserved rewards they worked so hard to achieve. It was lovely to be able to celebrate their success and share it with everyone who had supported and inspired them.

The guest speaker for the evening was Bob Knight, a professional drummer who attended Rossett School from 1988 to 1993. In 1995, he was the only drummer to win a place studying jazz at the Royal Academy of Music in London, and has gone on to enjoy a stellar career working with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Mr Knight’s speech reflected on his time at Rossett School and shared his career journey which has been driven by hard work, a passion for his art and a drive to be the best. He then presented the students with their GCSE and BTEC certificates, along with the awards and trophies.

A musical interlude was given by Year 13 student Casey-Leigh Pycock with an outstanding performance of ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ by Adele. Head Prefect Amber Munns closed the evening’s celebrations by thanking the Rossett staff, the guest speaker, and all the parents and carers.