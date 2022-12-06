Rossett Sixth form goes orange

Harrogate & District Soroptimists have partnered with Rossett School by offering sixth form students to be part of their Sharing our Skills project. Students can gain valuable experience and transferable skills which they can take forward into their future, to have the opportunity to get involved in community projects and to raise awareness of worldwide issues.

Straight away, students rose to the challenge of their first project, with the support of Harrogate & District Soroptimists.

The Global Orange the World Campaign is 16 days of activism to end gender based violence from 25 Nov to 10 December. Thousands of organisations around the world wear orange in an act of solidarity for the campaign and as a public call for action.

The students developed a short presentation which focussed on three issues: female genital mutilation; violence against disabled women and national day of remembrance, explaining how they can spread awareness.

During their assembly and development time, students across Rossett Sixth Form have been able to see and hear about the significant issues that need to be addressed globally. School social media spread those important messages.

Rossett School Sixth Form students and teachers went Orange on 1 December showing support to the need for change to end violence against women and girls.

Over each of the 16 days Harrogate & District Soroptimists have joined Soroptimists worldwide in in promoting gender equality and calling for a collective global effort to end discrimination and the violation of human rights.

President Val Hills said: We are delighted to be working with Rossett School on the Sharing our Skills project. Younger people are our future. This is a fantastic example of how we educate, empower, and enable young women to find their voice. The students have embraced the challenge of their first project by spreading the word about important global issues that are around us in our communities every day