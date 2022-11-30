Care home invites community to charity christmas market

Southlands Bupa Care Home is planning a merry treat for their local community in the form of indoor Christmas markets to raise money for a very special cause.

Hoping to spread some festive cheer and encourage the community to come together, the Southlands care home team and residents are welcoming all to join them at the home on Ripon Road in Harrogate on Sunday 4th December.

The festive thought came from Helene Ballinger, Resident Experience Manager, who wanted to treat the residents to a day of Christmas shopping and raise money for charity at this giving time of year.

All proceeds from the Christmas markets will go to the home’s chosen charity, Martin House, which is a family-led hospice care for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses; a cause that is very close to the care home’s heart.

Helene Ballinger commented: “We are delighted to be hosting this event again. Our residents really enjoyed the Christmas markets last time, as did the stall holders and visitors. We hope to raise some money for our nominated charity Martin House, which aims to help families with serious illnesses.’

Martin House was chosen by the residents as the charity they wanted to support in 2022 – this came from a secret ballot of three charities and Martin House was the one chosen by the residents.

There will be over 30 stalls at the Southlands Christmas markets, where local vendors will offer an array of handmade goodies and treats. The care home team will be hosting five stalls of their own to raise money for charity, including a chocolate tombola, The Bottle Stall, a raffle, Baileys and Hot Chocolate, and the opportunity for locals to meet Santa Claus.

Treats available from local vendor stalls include:

Vintage Candle Teacups

Hot Chocolate Bombs, cakes and cupcakes

Homemade Soaps

Creative Crafts

Card Stalls

Bath Items and Candles

Candles and wax burners

Button Art

Soy Wax Candles

Crystals

Hand Crafted Jewellery stalls x 3

Soft Toys

Melts

Idas stall

Neals Yard

Glitter Tattoos

Photographer

Dog Stalls X 3

Usbourne Books

Fresh Wreaths

Reed Diffusers x 2

Art

Sock Stall

The markets will be open to the public on Sunday 4th December between 14:00 – 16:00, and will be located at Southlands Bupa Care Home, 9 Ripon Road, Harrogate HG1 2JA.