Light up a Life service for Martin House

People from across the district are invited to join Martin House Children’s Hospice as it holds its annual Light up a Life service in Boston Spa next week.

The service will take place at St Mary’s Church, High Street, Boston Spa, on Tuesday 6 December at 7pm.

Light up a Life is part of the bereavement support Martin House offers to families, and gives them the opportunity to come together to remember their children at Christmas, but is also open to anyone who would like to remember a loved one.

Mark Clayton, chaplain at Martin House, said: At such a busy time of year, Light up a Life offers families the chance to have the space and time to remember their child. Our service provides a shared moment of remembrance, where we can reflect on and celebrate their lives, as well as offering that opportunity to the wider community.

Martin House cares for children and young people from across West, North and East Yorkshire, providing respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, end of life care and care after death.

It also supports families throughout the life of their child, and in bereavement, and provides care at the hospice, in hospitals and in people’s own homes.

As well as the service, there is also an online book of dedication, where people can leave a message and upload a picture of their loved one. It is available at www.martinhouse.org.uk/lightupalife