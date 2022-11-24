Essential resurfacing on A1 in North Yorkshire – southbound Leeming Bar to Dishforth

A1 resurfacing work gets underway next week.

National Highways Project Manager Ted Chamberlain said:

This work will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with a safe, smooth carriageway. We’ll be working overnight using a combination of full closures and lane closures. This will minimise disruption to the peak traffic flows during the day.

When lane closures are in place there will be a 50mph speed restriction to protect road users and our workers. We advise drivers to anticipate delays and allow extra time for their journeys.