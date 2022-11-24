Essential resurfacing on A1 in North Yorkshire – southbound Leeming Bar to Dishforth

A1 resurfacing work gets underway next week.
- Patching repairs on the southbound carriageway between junction 49 (Dishforth) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar)
- Tuesday, 29 November until mid-December
- During full closures, a local signed diversion will be in place using the A6055 which runs parallel to the A1
National Highways Project Manager Ted Chamberlain said:
This work will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with a safe, smooth carriageway. We’ll be working overnight using a combination of full closures and lane closures. This will minimise disruption to the peak traffic flows during the day.
When lane closures are in place there will be a 50mph speed restriction to protect road users and our workers. We advise drivers to anticipate delays and allow extra time for their journeys.
Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times. Those affected will be contacted directly.
To find out more about this work and other improvement schemes visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/a1-northumberland-improvements/