Christmas celebration concert to support three local charities

Three local charities, Dementia Forward, Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) and Carers’ Resource are working together to put on a Christmas Concert on Friday 2 December 2022 at Christ Church, High Harrogate.

Lizzie Hughes, Development Manager at HELP said: Working together and pooling resources has never been so important, so we’re delighted to be working with two other great local charities to spread some festive cheer this Christmas and raise some vital funds for our services.

Doors will open at 5.30pm for pre-concert refreshments and festive stalls from each of the charities, before the concert begins at 6.30pm.

Debby Lennox, Dementia Forward said: We hope the concert will have something to appeal to everyone, from the traditional to pure festive fun, and will be guaranteed to get you into the Christmas spirit’. The music will come from two local choirs – Sonorous, led by Rhiannon Gayle, and community singers the All Together Now Choir – plus soloists Barbara Tennant and Sharon Selman. Chris Whiley, CEO of Carers’ Resource, said: It’s been a tough few years for local charities and local people, particularly unpaid carers, and this is a great opportunity for us to come together and do something positive. Please do come along and support your local good causes!

Tickets cost just £5 and are available on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-concert-tickets-449413456747 or by calling Amy Senior at Dementia Forward on 01765 601224; amy.senior@dementiaforward.org.uk