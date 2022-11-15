Harrogate Soroptomists head to Belfast for conference

President Val Hills and eight members of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District have just returned from their Annual Federation Conference which, this year, was held in Belfast. The theme of the conference was ‘Climate for Change’. Speakers included Elizabeth Gowing, an educator working with the Roma-Ashkali communities in Kosovo, Rebecca Cecil Wright, a founding member of Envirofest and Dr. Tara Shine, author of ‘How To Save Your Planet One Object At A Time’.

During the Conference, the Harrogate members handed over a ‘Peace sSquare, sewn by member Tricia Chapman to SI San Fernando from Trinidad and Tobago. This will become part of a quilt which will be on display in Dublin next year when Soroptimist International hold their Convention for Soroptimists world wide.

President Val said: After a three year gap it was amazing to meet up again face to face with our fellow Soroptimists from all around the world. SI Harrogate and District have many Friendship Links with Clubs in different parts of the UK and in countries abroad who belong to our Federation. It was lovely seeing old friends and taking part in a Conference whose subject is so important to us all today.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.